Eva Olean Till, 92, of Angleton, died on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. She was born to Oscar and Annie Rikard on June 1, 1930, in Tuscumbia, Alabama. Viewing will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Palms Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Palms Funeral Home with burial at Angleton Cemetery. A luncheon to follow at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Olean was a lively, warm, loving, and generous friend to all who had the honor of knowing her. She loved to cook, quilt, and visit. She was Mamaw to all her grandchildren and adopted children. She was well known for her pecan pies and homemade biscuits.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sons, Bruce and Glenn Fountain; her brothers, Howard and Phillip Rikard; and husband, Harris Raymond Till.
Left to mourn her are her children, Lonnie Fountain of South Carolina, her daughter Elizabeth Kaspar, née Fuller; and son-in-law, Charles Kaspar; Her grandchildren, Shannon Fountain, Carla Sisk, Nicholas Fountain, Glenn Alcorn, Darren Kaspar and his girlfriend Jolyne. Her Sister, Cathy Rikard of Alabama. Also, by friends too numerous to count, living and deceased.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of Angleton UTMB. Also, to Pastor Chris Moore of Port of Freeport Ministries and to their friends and fellow members of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
