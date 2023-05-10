Evelyn Ann Burridge
It is with great sadness that the family of Evelyn Ann Burridge announces her passing on May 7, 2023, at the age of 86. She was at home surrounded by her beloved family.
Evelyn was born in Thibodeaux, Louisiana, the ninth and youngest child to Lucien Drauzin Bergeron and Melanie Arcement Bergeron. She lived a full and happy childhood centered around activities at Mt. Carmel Academy Catholic School and her church. Evelyn was a leader at school where she served as student council president and captain of her basketball team. Upon graduation, she met the love of her life, Moby Burridge, who was in Thibodeaux working for the Freeport Sulphur Co. They married on June 1, 1956. They remained happily married for 62 years until Moby’s death in 2018.
Evelyn lived a life of immense faith and her close relationship with God was reflected in all that she did. She poured her heart out to her family and friends with loyalty and faith, quietly praying rosaries for them daily. She sincerely celebrated their joys and accomplishments as well as offering heartfelt compassion in their times of sorrow. Evelyn lit up every room she walked into and had a special way of always making it about others.
For over fifty years Evelyn served in many capacities at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Freeport, teaching CCE, RCIA, and was also a member of The Alter Society and The Catholic Daughters of The Americas. She chaired the bereavement food service group for years. providing comfort for others during their difficult times. Before she started working with Moby in the family business, Evelyn worked as a teacher’s aide at Brazosview Elementary School for children with special needs. Years later, after they closed Burridge Refrigeration, she returned to her love of working with the special needs community at the Brazoria County Work Activity Center, thrilled to reunite with many she previously had in classes at Brazosview. Evelyn had a strong calling to serve special children and gained deep reward from her work.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Stephanie McClimon, Craig and wife, Diana, Jay and wife, Samantha; daughter-in-law, Tracey Burridge and ten grandchildren, Austin, Claire, Blake, Morgan, Trey, Rachel, Tyler, Abigail, Charlie; her siblings, Lucien Bergeron, Charles Bergeron, Anna Mae Babin.
Preceding her in death are her husband, Melvin “Moby” Burridge; her son, Mel Burridge; her parents, Lucien Drauzin Bergeron and Melanie Arcement Bergeron; her siblings, Irving Bergeron, Alvin Bergeron, Marion Mixon, Coralee Tassin, Dorothy Purdue.
Her genuine and sweet spirit will be missed by all who knew her.
A memorial mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Freeport on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1019 W 6th St, Freeport, Texas 77541.
