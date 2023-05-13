Evelyn Louise Thomas, 88, of Angleton, passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Visitation will be held Monday, May 15, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by the Celebration of her Life, at 11:00 a.m. at FMBC Family Life Center, 523 N. Parrish, Angleton, with Reverend G.R. Holland delivering the Eulogy. Interment will be at Peaceful rest Cemetery in Brazoria, Texas.
On Thursday, August 16, 1934, a bouncing baby girl was born to John and Thelma Thomas whom they named Evelyn Louise. Evelyn attended school in Brazoria and later in Angleton where she played on the girls’ basketball team and she was a majorette in the Marshall High School band. Both of these activities taught her the patience that she would need in her future work life balance.
Because of her love for Christ, she began to follow Him and deny herself of selfish interest in order to serve others. Her list can go on and on—she was former Usher Board President (FMBC), former Head Usher (Lincoln Southern District Assoc); former Financial Officer (FMBC), former Director of Summer Food Program (Angleton area); former member of Seniors on the Move, former Social Worker, Tax preparer, Bookkeeper, etc. Evelyn served dutifully in each of these assignments. “A Life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered.”
She was preceded in death by her ex-husband, William Addison; her father and mother, John and Thelma Thomas; her daughter, Corresica Addison; her son, William Addison, Jr.; her sisters, Dollie Mae Thomas, and Cherrie Mae “Big Ta” Ward; her brothers, Ernest “Sparky” Thomas, Herman “Bubba” Thomas, Mose “Big Six” McDonald, Howard “Lil Six” McDonald, Robert “Bobby” Matthews, and Albert “Shuley” Matthews; her grandson, Darion Monroe.
Sister Evelyn’s loving memories will continue to be cherished by her children, Carl Addison, Vernon Addison (Diana) Cheryl Addison, Wendell Addison, Gerry Addison (Debbie), and Jeannette Beasley (Darryl); her bonus children whom she loved as her own, Danita Perry and Dion Perry; her 27 grandchildren; 63 greatgrandchildren; 16 great -great-grandchildren; her brother, John Henry Thomas (Linda) and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The Care and Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted to Gardner’s Funeral Home, 507 W. Orange Street, Angleton, Texas. Online condolences may be sent to the family at gardnerfuneralhome.net.
