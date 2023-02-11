Evelyn Rice
September 3, 1934 –
February 9, 2023
Evelyn Marie (Allen) Rice, 88, of Lufkin, was born on September 3, 1934 to the late Randell Daniel Allen and Ima Eola (White) Allen in Acol, Texas. She passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 9, 2023 surrounded by loved ones.
Evelyn met the love of her life, Norman Irvin (N.I.) Rice at Lufkin High School. She caught his attention after throwing a book at a snide teacher. They were married on October 1, 1952 shortly after N.I. was discharged from the Marines and Evelyn graduated. Their love joined the Allens and Rices into one large and loving family. They were married for 61 1/2 years at the time of his passing.
Evelyn spent her life being an ambassador for Christ. She was immensely involved in her community and local church. She taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and worked with the Youth Group for many years. She also taught ESL classes and organized community outreach programs. Evelyn was passionate about her work and her creativity enlivened church programs. She took the initiative to plan and decorate for countless church banquets. To raise awareness and funds for the Lottie Moon mission program, she would don culturally historic garments and prepare traditional cuisine. She loved working with the Acteen/GA girls at the First Baptist Church of Shady Acres and soon became the Acteen/GA director for the Gulf Coast Baptist Association (GCBA). She held this position for many years, finding great joy, purpose, and fulfillment in it. As director, she enjoyed planning the programs for the yearly week-long camp, striving to make them not only educational, but fun for the girls. She created the role of Acteen Staffer and became affectionately known as “Ma Rice.” Later, she became the Woman’s Missionary Union (WMU) director for the GCBA.
Evelyn and N.I. became involved with Builders for Christ in 1968, whose mission was to build churches. After N.I. retired, they continued this work by joining the retiree group of the Volunteer Christian Builders (VCB). They received such joy and blessings from being involved in the ministry of VCB. Evelyn spoke often of the many places she had been and great friends she had made.
Evelyn’s other great love was for her grandchildren. She was a teacher and playmate, spending countless hours on the floor playing Skipbo, Chinese Checkers and Chickenfoot. She also had a great love of reading and shared this love with her grandchildren, reading their favorite bedtime stories nightly. The grandkids enjoyed being able to travel with them on their mission work and it instilled in them a sense of adventure and service to others. She was a beloved grandmother and will be greatly missed by all.
Evelyn is survived by her two adoring daughters, Marcia (Ray) Jeannott and Cathy Rice; seven wonderful grandchildren, Christi (Chris) Moore, Tony (Cara) Barrera, Jena Foster, Christopher Rice, J.D. (Charity) Taylor, Marc (Danny) Jeannott/Calderon and Gabrielle (Derek) Johnson; seven great-grandchildren, Brandon Dempsey, Abigail Moore, Caden, Ashton and Cayson Barrera and Lily and Violet Johnson; one adopted great-granddaughter, Reagan Litt; one great- great-grandson, Theodore Burton; sister, Shirley Thornton; sisters-in-law, Billie and Josephine Allen, Margie, Lydia and Gayle Rice and Eva Marie McIntosh; brothers-in-law, Gilbert, Joe and Bob Rice; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Irvin Rice; son, Norman Gary Rice; father, Randell Daniel Allen; mother, Ima Eola (White) Allen; brothers, Ray, Travis, Tommy Gene and Jim Bill Allen; brothers-in-law, J.O. Thornton, John Thomas “J.T.,” D.G. “Yank,” Archie, Elvin, Charles Ray, Jim Rice and James McIntosh; sisters-in-law, Ruth Allen, Mildred, Betty, Woodie, Lynnise and Margie Jane Rice; and granddaughters, Tami Roseberry and Rhonda Rice.
Graveside service will be Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at White House Cemetery in Lufkin, Texas. Visitation will be at 12:00 p.m. at White House Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, send donations to First Baptist Church Shady Acres, Brazoria. Please designate funds for “Kids Camp.”
