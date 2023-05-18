Felipa Salazar, 95, of Sweeny passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Sweeny, Texas. She was born on February 29, 1928, to Adolfo and Maria Santos in Rancho Nuevo, Agualeguas N.L., Mexico.
She enjoyed being surrounded by her family, gardening, cooking and shopping.
Felipa was preceded in death by her husband, Jose Ines Salazar Chapa and sons, Eluid and Adolfo Santos.
Left to cherish her memories are her children; Alvaro Salazar Santos (Magda Salazar) of Rosenberg, Eleazar Salazar Santos (Juana Salazar) of Pasadena, Jose Ines Salazar Santos of Rosenberg, Francisca Facundo Salazar (Hector Facundo) of Rosenberg, Maria Morales Salazar (Rodolfo Morales) of Pasadena, Ruben Salazar Santos (Angelica Salazar) of Sweeny, Dario Salazar Santos (Lisa Salazar) of Rosenberg, Felipa Salazar Santos of Pasadena, David Salazar Santos (Sonia Salazar) of Pasadena, Adela Gutierrez Salazar (Juan A. Gutierrez) of Sweeny, Juan Arnoldo Salazar Santos of Channelview, Erika Salazar Santos (Eduardo Lopez) of Pasadena; sister, Olga Santos of Mexico.
A visitation will be at Our Lady of Perpetual Help on Thursday, May 18, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Rosary is at 2:00 p.m. and the Mass will follow at 3:00 p.m.
Active pallbearers will be her sons.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to the family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.
