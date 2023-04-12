Frances Bernadette McMahon
February 27, 1959 –
April 04, 2023
Frances Bernadette McMahon, 64, passed away peacefully on April 04, 2023, surrounded by family and friends. She was born in Brooklyn, New York on February 27, 1959, the second child of the late Hugh Fintan and Mary Phyllis (Cunningham) McMahon. In early 1964, the McMahon family moved to Texas and made their home in Bay City.
Frances graduated from Bay City High School, earned a Bachelor of Education at Sam Houston State in Huntsville, Texas and a Master of Education from Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas. She was an excellent educator with the majority of her career serving as Director of Assistive Technology for the Brazosport Independent School District.
Frances loved life and lived it to the fullest. She was a peaceful person, proud to be a Texan and proud of her Irish Ancestry. Her birthday celebration was not only her birthday, but she celebrated the entire birth month. Frances loved summer road trips throughout the US, visits to many countries including her parents’ birthplace, an extended weekend floating down the Guadalupe, or just a relaxing day on Surfside or Matagorda Beaches. You could always find a little sand in her car.
She was an avid Astros fan. If the Astros were playing you can bet, she was tuned in. She regularly made Opening Day, traveled to the Astros Hall of Fame inductions in Cooperstown and made yearly trips to Spring Training in Kissimmee and West Palm Florida.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents, her younger brother Paul, nephews John Paul Baca and Michael Daniel Branson and by her brothers-in-law Mike Branson and Dominic Huggins.
Surviving family members include sisters Mary Baca (Lad), Susan Branson and Alanna Huggins, brothers Michael McMahon (Tammy) and Jimmy McMahon (Frankie Ann). Nieces and nephews Christopher Branson, Erin Baca, Matthew Baca (Regina), Hannah Huggins, Leah Huggins, Michael Carey McMahon, and great niece Eleanor Baca. She is also survived by many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins, including Dorothy Cunningham of Bay City.
A rosary will be recited Friday evening, April 14, 7:00 p.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow Saturday morning, April 15, 10:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Father Stephen Vacek officiating. Interment to follow at Cedarvale Cemetery, Bay City.
Honorary pallbearers are her Loving Cousin Eileen Singleton and her Dear Friends Sheri Holcomb, Nancy Brooker, Tawnya McKinney, Carole Presson, Becca Rasor, Jane Schmidt, Kim Reinecker, and Rhonda Miller.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations remembering Frances to The Holy Cross School Foundation, 2001 Katy Ave, Bay City, Texas 77414 or a charity of your choice.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations remembering Frances to The Holy Cross School Foundation, 2001 Katy Ave, Bay City, Texas 77414 or a charity of your choice.
