Frances Laverne (Landry) Pierce, 89, of Angleton passed away on May 3, 2023.
Frances was born on September 2, 1933, in Angleton to parents Francis and Lena Mae (Wright) Landry.
Frances graduated from Angleton High School in 1951. She met and married the love of her life, Bernice (Bo) Pierce who swept her off her feet, on September 19, 1953. They were married for 69 years.
Frances loved skating and dancing in her early years. She was an avid reader and meticulous about her car, yard and home. Her first loves after Bo were her kids, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always there and generously supported them in their activities, attending their games or whatever they were involved in. She loved her grandchildren and stayed close to them wherever they were. Her great grandchildren loved her dearly and had the luxury of knowing her and spending time with her as she would take them on errands, shopping trips and to get snacks on a regular basis and after school.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents Francis and Lena Mae Landry.
Those left to remember her include her husband, Bernice; children: Belinda (Tommy) Gaines of Angleton and Bernice Pierce of Dallas. She is also survived by her grandchildren Colby (Paige) Gaines, their three children Martin, Everett and Savanah of Austin and Chase (Courtney) Gaines and their children Alyssa, Lexi and Avery of Lake Jackson.
Visitation will be on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at Palms Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Angleton Cemetery.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or a charity of your choice.
