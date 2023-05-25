Frances Sue Brothers Cade was born on August 15, 1943, in Freeport, Texas, and died May 20, 2023, in Jasper, Texas.
She was the second child of Harris Cobb and Mildred Elizabeth (Harlan) Brothers. She grew up in Clute, Texas, and graduated from Brazosport High School in 1961. In that same year she married Glen Rich, Jr., and they had three children. During that time she was a homemaker and also worked as a Laboratory Technician at Angleton-Danbury General Hospital.
In 1972 she married Dr. Charlie Cade, and became a bonus Mom to his four children. After raising her seven children, she went to college, earning an Associates Degree from Angelo State College, and in 1993, at the age of 50, she received her Bachelors Degree in Education from Stephen F. Austin State University. She then taught elementary school as a Social Studies and Special Education teacher until her retirement. She lived in Texas her entire life, and settled in Burkeville, where she was active in her church and in the community.
Sue is preceded in death by her parents, her older sister, Kay, her younger sister Cynthia, her husband Charlie, her son Rex, her daughter Sherry, and her grandson, Reagan.
She is survived by her younger brother, Harris Cobb (Butch) Brothers, Jr., and her children: Elizabeth (Beth) Rich, Edward Glen (Trace) Rich, III, and his wife, Deena, Amy Lorraine Rich Arrant and her husband James, Randal Cade and his wife Kate Crone, and Collin Cade and his wife Cindy. She is also survived by fifteen grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she loved as her own.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Burkeville United Methodist Church, 163 State Hwy 63 E. An additional Celebration of Life is planned near Surfside Beach, Texas, in August, to acknowledge her 80th birthday.
The family suggests that instead of flowers, a contribution is made to the Burkeville UMC Memorial Fund, or to a charity that you may prefer.
Commented