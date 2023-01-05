Frank John Matusek Sr, 91, of Brazoria, Texas, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday January 1, 2023.
He was born on August 3, 1931, to Frank Thomas Matusek and Lucy Opela Matusek in Sweet Home Texas.
Frank was a member of the St. John’s Catholic Church in West Columbia. He was a member of the V.F.W. Post# 8551 and he was an Army Veteran serving as a Sargent in the Korean War from 1952-1954 and in the Reserves until 1960.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lou Alice Matusek; one son, Kenneth Ray Matusek; two grandsons, Brandon Matusek and Joshua Matusek and one brother, Benedict Matusek.
Frank is survived by three children, Sabrina Matusek Lott (Bill), Frank John Matusek Jr (Cyless), Sarah Matusek Briggs (Jimmy); daughter-in-law, Mildred Matusek; brother, Darwin Matusek (Gail); seven grandchildren, Erin Lott Blackmar (James), Ryan Lott (Paige), Kendahl Tidwell Fields (Lamarquis), Chad Tidwell Jr (Sarah), Amanda Naumann, Jessica Matusek Robles (Paul), Laura Matusek Peterson (Kevin); 16 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
He began his career working on a drilling rig in his earlier years and then moved on working at McCoy’s Lumber Yard in Brazoria, and finished his later years as a Master carpenter with Phillips 66 in Sweeny, where he retired at an early age of 55 and continued living a very full life to the age of 91.
Frank who was a die-hard Houston Astro’s fan was also an avid fisherman, he enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking and loved being outside working in the garage building or fixing something. Many have made the comment “Frank was the hardest working man they have ever known” which was true to the very end. He never gave up on “anything!”
Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, at Lakewood Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Lakewood Funeral Chapel with Father Daniel officiating. Interment will follow at Restwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Lott, Chad Tidwell Jr, Brandon Green, Jimmy Briggs, Roger Friedrichs and Alex Paniagua.
Honorary Pallbearers will be his great-grandsons, Drae Jordan Fields and Mason Lee Swango.
Final arrangements by the Turner Family at the Lakewood Funeral Chapel, (979) 297-6464. On line condolences may be made to the family at www.lakewoodfuneralchapel.com. Deadlines are subject to change without notice.
