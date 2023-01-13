Fred D Martin, age 94 of Gatesville, formerly of Angleton, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 in Gatesville.
Visitation with Mr. Martin’s family will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Scott’s Funeral Home, in Gatesville. Graveside services will be at 3:00 p.m. Monday, January 16, 2023, at Angleton Cemetery in Angleton, with Stephen Head officiating.
Fred D Martin was born on February 11, 1928, in Arkadelphia, Arkansas to the late Fred D and Bessie Lou Earle Martin. He graduated from Arkadelphia High School and Quachita Baptist College. He served in the United States Army at the close of WWII and was honorably discharged. He married Patsy Ray in 1950, and they resided in Arkadelphia. They moved to Texas in 1955, settling in Angleton in 1956 where he worked for Dow Chemical. At Dow Chemical, he traveled the world instructing other companies and was recognized for four different U.S. Patents. He worked for Dow for over 30 years, until his retirement. He then became a consultant for chemical companies for analyzer instrumentation. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Angleton for 57 years, until moving to Gatesville in 2012. He was currently a member of First Baptist Church of Gatesville. He was actively involved as a Deacon, choir member and Sunday School teacher in both churches. Fred had many interests to include music, playing musical instruments, riding horses and projects around their home.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeffrey R. Martin; grandson, Austin Frederick Martin; granddaughter, Katherine Elizabeth Martin; and a brother-in-law, Larry Ray and wife, Sheila.
Fred is survived by his wife of 72 years, Patsy Martin; son, Dan Martin and wife, Kim; daughter, Jenny Gellasch and husband, Richard; grandchildren, Madeleine Eckert and husband, Josh, Lacy Gellasch, Taite Gellasch and wife, Kristina, Kipp Gellasch; nieces, Laura Tucker and husband, Chris and Lesley Harvey and husband, Daina; great nieces and nephews, Joshua, Jacob, Matthew and Finch.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Boys and Girls Club, 2533 E. Main Street, Gatesville, Texas, 76528 or Angleton Christian School, a ministry of First Baptist Church of Angleton, 976 Anchor Rd, Angleton, Texas, 77515.
