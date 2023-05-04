Garry Strauther “G” May 4, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Garry Strauther “G”Funeral services for Garry Strauther, 65, of Clute will be at 11:00 a.m. at Dixon Funeral Home, Angleton, on Saturday, May 6, 2023.He passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023 at his home in Clute surrounded by his loving family.Visitation will be same day as service from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m.Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Angleton at (979) 849-8800. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News Federal court dismisses election fraud lawsuit against Brazoria County officials Brazoria County Dream Center hosts Cinco De Mayo fundraiser Freeport changes its fueling system ELECTION Q&A: Challenger, Yearsin compete for open Richwood council seat (updated) UPDATE: Treasure Island suspects indicted; Cavender's permit coming soon; thousands visit bird observatory Angleton suspect found hiding in attic, police say BCS makes 3rd straight trip to state meet Playoff baseball begins today Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesMan attempts suicide in vehicleAnti-tax group to push for class-action suit against Brazoria County appraisalsBrazoria bank robbers sentencedBrazoswood, Clear Lake suspended8 Wildcats celebrate decisions to play college footballRALLY ’CATS: Angleton takes Game 1 of bidistrict series with late-game heroicsOffice Space: Former Intermedics campus gets rehabbed Born to help: Dr. Nicholas Creel closes his office doors after 45 yearsFACTS' ALL-COUNTY BOYS BASKETBALL: Coaches pay it forwardRing the alarm: Brazosport College student wins 2023 Honda Civic at 5th annual Strive2Drive event Images CommentedANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Clean energy helps keeps Texas lights on (4)Michael Ramirez toon for April 15, 2023 (3)Brazoria County tax appraisals jump after state says they were too low (3)ACCLAIMS: An iconic food stand's future; a unique egg hunt; ignoring voters' will (3)Jeff Stahler toon for April 11, 2023 (2)BYRON YORK: Bragg keeps promise with indictment (2)Nigerian Americans Seek Co-Sponsors for H.Res.82 and Advocate for the Persecuted in Nigeria (1)Glow-In-The-Dark Easter Egg Hunt (1)Texas Senate passes school library bill (1)GALLERY: District 26-4A Track and Field Championship meet Day 2 (1)COMMENTARY: SNAP work requirements don’t actually get more people working (1)Office Space: Former Intermedics campus gets rehabbed (1)Letter To The Editor for April 18, 2023 (1)School-choice fight isn't over, Abbott says (1)Angleton sends track athletes to area (1)City and Port negotiations may be close to compromise in Freeport (1)Weber tries again on school bills (1)Our Viewpoint: 10 Commandments display in classrooms will not lessen danger (1) Online Poll Which property tax relief method presented in the Texas Legislature do you prefer? You voted: The House Version: Dropping the cap on how much an appraisal value can increase year over year to 5 percent, down from the current 10 percent. The Senate Version: Raising the homestead exemption from the current $40,000 to $70,000, with an additional $20,000 for seniors.. Why can't they do both? Neither will be an effective long-term solution. Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Brazos Monthly Receive updates on the latest issues of Brazos Monthly. Gulf Coast Giants Receive updates on the latest issues of Gulf Coast Giants. Pulse Magazine Receive updates on the latest issues of Pulse Magazine. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. The Facts e-Edition Receive updates on the latest issue of The Facts. Today's Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Legal Notices 121918-C MONITORING DEBRIS “Athletic “Propane Fuel “2023-2024 Speech “2023-2024 “2023-2024 Evaluations..." HUD Project + 2 Sebesta HOME-America Bulletin
