Garry Strauther 0523

Garry Strauther “G”

Funeral services for Garry Strauther, 65, of Clute will be at 11:00 a.m. at Dixon Funeral Home, Angleton, on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

He passed away on Friday, April 28, 2023 at his home in Clute surrounded by his loving family.

Visitation will be same day as service from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m.

Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Angleton at (979) 849-8800.

