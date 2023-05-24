Gaston Ray Millstid
November 3, 1932 –
May 16, 2023
Gaston Ray Millstid was born to Hamilton McDuffey Millstid and Elizabeth Irene Newman Millstid on November 3, 1932 in Carlisle, Texas. Surrounded by loved ones, he passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus, his Lord and Savior, on May 16, 2023 at his home in Sweeny.
Gaston was the youngest of nine children and grew up during a time when even the children had to work hard for the family to survive. His family farmed the fertile lands of the Trinity River bottom and lived on what the family raised, supplemented by hunting and fishing nearby woods and waters. These childhood experiences became the foundation of an honorable work ethic and a lifetime of love for the outdoors, hunting, and fishing. Gaston harvested his last buck this past deer season at the age of 90.
When possible, after crops were harvested, Gaston attended grade school in Carlisle. Later, he made the 17-mile trip down dirt roads from Carlisle to Groveton to attend higher grades, where he graduated from Groveton High School in 1950. After graduation, he served in the US Army during the Korean conflict, a time of which he spoke little nor sought any credit for his service. Following the war in 1955, he returned to live with his older sister, Crickett, and her family in Clute where he worked as an industrial painter in the area’s petrochemical plants.
On September 2, 1961, Gaston married the love of his life, Jewell S. Nesmith. They were devoted to each other and always so gracious to their huge extended families. In the late 60’s and early 70’s, they built, owned and operated the popular Roland’s Restaurant in downtown Sweeny. Soon, he ventured into the building business. Along with partners, he owned B & M Woodworks and became a highly respected custom home builder in southern Brazoria County during the 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s. He retired from home building in 2003 after building their final home on their ranch land near Sweeny. But retirement was not actually in his plans, as he went on to operate a working cattle ranch and feed supply business, cutting and baling his own hay up until the time of his passing.
On May 30, 1962, Gaston and Jewell welcomed their only child, Gaston Ray Millstid, Jr. Ray was the joy of their lives but was taken suddenly in 1980 in a car accident at the age of 18. Gaston’s beloved Jewell passed away in 2005. Though Gaston carried the pain of tragedy throughout his life, he chose not to become bitter and instead allowed the Lord to transform his loss into love and kindness for those around him.
Gaston took joy in sharing with others and was known for his generosity, always looking out for his neighbors and those in need. In his later years, he cultivated a huge vegetable garden whose produce he shared widely with neighbors, friends, and family. He was a kind and caring gentleman with the highest ethics, always placing the needs of others before his own. Gaston had a way of truly making others feel special, never wanting to inconvenience anyone, and always serving others while expecting nothing in return. He was a man of his word, and his hand shake carried true meaning.
Gaston loved traditional hymns and Gospel music, particularly the Gaither’s; in recent years, he enjoyed watching TV programs filled with songs of faith. Though he rarely sang in public, he had a beautiful voice and knew many hymns by heart. He truly loved his country and the Astros and closely followed the current news of both. Gaston enjoyed feeding the family (and his animals, as the healthy girth of his horses and cattle showed). His famous homemade onion rings were his specialty, and he continued to cook for and with family members up until a few days before his passing.
Gaston loved his extended family dearly. After his brothers and sisters passed away, he proudly assumed the role of patriarch of the Millstid family. His happiest moments were when the family gathered for a time of reunion which usually included a delicious meal and game of cards or dominos. He also enjoyed visits from his beloved Nesmith family. Above all, Gaston lived out his faith in Jesus Christ, not necessarily by words, but in his daily actions. He will be greatly missed by nieces and nephews who loved and cared for him on a daily basis during the last years of his life: Teresa Kerr and family, Darren Nesmith and family, Rachel Wines and family, and John V. Nesmith, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you follow Gaston’s example and find someone in need to help along the way. The family also would like to express appreciation to IPH Hospice and special nurses, Andre and Talena and also to CareBuilders at Home for their love, support, and care.
“Blessed is the man who remains steadfast under trial, for when he has stood the test he will receive the crown of life, which God has promised to those who love him.” James 1:12
Gaston was preceded in death by his beloved wife and son, Jewell and Ray; brothers, Atmar Millstid, H.M. Millstid, Murl Millstid, Rev. Burl Millstid; sisters, Agnes Miller, Crickett Tipton, Lola Larkin, Vera Lowery.
He is survived by many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly and countless close friends.
Active Pallbearers will be Darren Nesmith, John V. Nesmith, Jr., Mason Nesmith, Blake Wines, Darren Wines, and Jarrod Wines.
Honorary Pallbearers will be John V. Nesmith, Sr., Kent Kerr, Barclay Barnett, Dan Tipton, Tim Millstid, and Roger Millstid.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023 with visitation at 1:00 p.m. and service at 2:00 p.m. at Stroud Funeral Home, 538 N. Hwy 288B, Clute, Texas 77531. Burial will follow at Restwood Cemetery, Clute, Texas. Officiating will be Gaston’s great nephew, Rev. Kevin Millstid, and Rev. Bill Thorp.
Final arrangements are entrusted to Stroud Funeral Home, Clute, Texas.
