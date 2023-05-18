Gaston Ray Millstid May 18, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gaston Ray MillstidGaston Ray Millstid, 90 of Sweeny, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.Services are pending with Stroud Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News Lake Jackson approves Azalea Street extension Dow Project SEARCH empowers students with disabilities Questions remain for Santa Fe families 5 years later Sweeny just barely swears in officials UPDATES: 'Beauty Box' going to TV, fires cause revealed, highway project nears end after 5 years Freeport church to celebrate community, faith Brazosport celebrates Haynes’ signing Brazoswood’s Cunningham to continue wrestling career Most Popular Articles Images Commented Articles4 arrested after raid at Angleton homeNeighbors to be heard at Lake Jackson meetingPhotographer settles lawsuit against Lake Jackson, officersLake Jackson Post Office says goodbye to a loyal employeeLake Jackson neighbors demand action against 'ground zero" of crime issuesJoe Silvas leaves legacy of serviceOFF THE RAILS: Old Brazoria caboose got a lift, but couldn't hit the roadDriver in Lake Jackson rollover crash diesWoman accused of stealing from softball associationPeña sues over signs Images CommentedOUR VIEWPOINT: Frequency of mass killings should be barometer (4)Nigerian Americans Seek Co-Sponsors for H.Res.82 and Advocate for the Persecuted in Nigeria (1)GUEST COLUMN: Homestead exemption provides real tax relief (1)GALLERY: District 26-4A Track and Field Championship meet Day 2 (1)COMMENTARY: SNAP work requirements don’t actually get more people working (1)Office Space: Former Intermedics campus gets rehabbed (1)Photographer settles lawsuit against Lake Jackson, officers (1)Lisa Benson cartoon for May 9, 2023 (1)'MAYBE DONE A LITTLE GOOD': Brazosport graduate pays it forward with annual scholarships (1)BYRON YORK: Americans don't see Biden as fit to serve (1)Lisa Benson cartoon for May 12, 2023 (1)Our Viewpoint: 10 Commandments display in classrooms will not lessen danger (1) Online Poll In a surprise move days after the Allen mall shooting and hours before a key legislative deadline, a Texas House committee advanced a bill Monday that would raise the minimum age to purchase certain semi-automatic rifles. Should this bill become law? You voted: Yes, raise the minimum age to 21. No, keep the minimum age at 18. No, there should be no age restrictions on firearm sales. Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Brazos Monthly Receive updates on the latest issues of Brazos Monthly. Gulf Coast Giants Receive updates on the latest issues of Gulf Coast Giants. Pulse Magazine Receive updates on the latest issues of Pulse Magazine. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. The Facts e-Edition Receive updates on the latest issue of The Facts. Today's Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Legal Notices Chapter RFP # FLEET VEHICLES AND Kyle Leago - The Gulf Coast Center Pre-Bid “Air-Cooled PR4314 Bulletin
