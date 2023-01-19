George Higdon

November 23, 1935 –

January 12, 2023

George Higdon, 87, of Brazoria, Texas, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Angleton Hospital.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, Texas.

Burial will be held the following day on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Pearsall Cemetery in Pearsall, Texas.

