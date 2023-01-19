George Higdon Jan 19, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save George HigdonNovember 23, 1935 –January 12, 2023George Higdon, 87, of Brazoria, Texas, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Angleton Hospital.Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, Texas.Burial will be held the following day on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Pearsall Cemetery in Pearsall, Texas. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News Hail Columbia: Sweeny student gets full ride Clute wants residents at open house Velasco latest road to see closure this week Budget plans include $15 billion in tax relief UPDATES: Freeport election filing closes, La Michoacana reopens, crash victims identified Brazosport's Perry relishes trip to Hawaii COMMENTARY: Basham’s grit a microcosm of program’s culture PUBLIC MEETINGS: Danbury talks wastewater plant; Oyster Creek discusses grant mitigation Most Popular Articles Images Commented Articles2 die in collision with trainDeer customersFire damages three structures in CluteLJ hospital to discontinue labor and deliveryRiver Road bridge closure set for next week in BrazoriaPalms Funeral Home owners celebrate 50 years of bringing comfort and restDA lays out death timeline to start murder trialTexas Rangers testify about evidence in murder trialAngleton property owner's plans hit a snagSurfside Beach Buggy Cannonball Run is a big splash at inuagaral event Images CommentedStacy Ann Pursley (3)Herman Blessing (3)TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast (2)MLK parade and festival serve as tributes to legendary King (2)Child dies, driver is in critical condition from railroad crash (2)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Deniers get their day of reckoning (2)Kathleene M. Lane (2)Peña: Complaint part of 'smear campaign' (1)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Border crisis needs solutions, leaders (1)Manuel G. Olivares (1)Holders ready to rule cabin (1)Solemnly swear: County welcomes new officials at oath ceremony (1)Norman Dale Shaw (1)LARRY PARKS: When the north wind blows (1)Anna Murrel Denbow (1)History Day gives late holiday gift to Freeport (1)Michael B. McCabe (1)It's been an honor: Judge Pat Sebesta retires after 24 years (1)Turn back time: Freeport museum hosts second annual History Day (1)Leonard Harmon “Bubba” Moore (1)Fred D Martin (1)Vasut's agenda includes empowering parents, tax relief (1)MICHAEL MORRIS: Embracing change isn't always easy (1)Stacy Ann Pursley (1)Jacinto Alvarado Chavez (1) Online Poll The Texas Legislature is expected to have a surplus of more than $27 billion when it convenes for the 88th regular session. What should they primarily do with the money? You voted: Use it toward long-term property tax relief. Use it toward increasing public school funding. Use it toward building a wall at the US-Mexico border. Use it toward infrastructure grants to local communities. Use it to send rebate checks to all Texas property owners. Other Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Brazos Monthly Receive updates on the latest issues of Brazos Monthly. Gulf Coast Giants Receive updates on the latest issues of Gulf Coast Giants. Pulse Magazine Receive updates on the latest issues of Pulse Magazine. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. The Facts e-Edition Receive updates on the latest issue of The Facts. Today's Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Legal Notices 120515-CV 12515-CV HUD audio-visual BID NO. BID NO. 2303CC Project No. Project No. 308 W. Tennis Bulletin
