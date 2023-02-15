George Wright 81, of Houston Texas went to his heavenly home on Friday, February 9, 2023. On December 29, 1941, a beautiful baby boy was born to General and Alberta Wright Sr. They named him George W. Wright. George lived out his childhood in Brazoria County, Texas, and matriculated through the public school system. He graduated from Marshall High School in 1962. George married the love of his life, Irene Steel and to this union three wonderful children were born. For 50 years, George could be found in worship every Sunday morning at Lilly Grove Missionary Baptist Church. He was employed with Reed Tool Company for many years; however, his heart was in Hospitality. This led him to Holiday Inn Hotels for 40+ years, where he served with a smile.
He joined the great cloud of witnesses to include his parents: General and Alberta Wright Sr., grandson: Dominique Wright; siblings General Wright Jr., Robert Wright, Gertrude Wright, Flora Powe, Johnnie Mae Alliniece, Curtis Wright, and Hubert Wright.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of 57 years, Irene; two sons, George Christopher and Patrick Charles (Naomi) and daughter Kimberly Caroline, all of Houston, Texas; two grandchildren, Jon’Eric Wright and Gabrielle Wright; and one great-granddaughter, Imani Stephenson; siblings, Alex Wright of Sweeny, Texas, and John Wright (Millie) of Lake Jackson, Texas, and Jean Ann Higgins (Jerry); In-laws, Rev. Narva Lee Powe of Prichard, AL., and Audrey Wright of Brazoria, Texas. Bonus children and grandchildren, Darryl Pickett (Shondalyn), Linda, Adrian, and Nigel of Norfolk, VA; Joseph Poche’, Denise Gibson, Amandia Isaac, Evelyn Curtis, Paula Lockett, Gail Frank, Gloria and Melvin Jones; Special friends, Patricia Kelly, Patricia Grant, Carolyn Ragston, and Elaine Molo; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be held Thursday, February 16, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by the Celebration of his Life, at 11:00 a.m. at Lilly Grove Missionary Baptist Church 7034 Tierwester St. Houston, Texas, with Reverend Terry Anderson, Officiating. Interment will be at St. Paul Church Cemetery.
Final and Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted to Gardner’s Funeral Home, 507 W. Orange Street, Angleton, Texas. Online condolences may be sent to the family at gardnerfuneralhome.net.
