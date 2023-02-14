George Wright Feb 14, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save George WrightGeorge Wright, 81, of Houston, Texas, formerly of Brazoria, Texas passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Methodist Hospital/Medical Center in Houston, Texas.Funeral services are pending with Gardner Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas (979) 849-6379 gardnerfuneralhome.net Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News Officials talk LNG: Freeport industrial accident takes center stage in briefing Senior residents to reign over Country Village Care Lake Jackson raises efforts for competitive salaries; hires 75 new employees Keeping Christmas Bay crabby goal of cleanup Softball teams looking to replicate last season’s success Basham siblings qualify for state Clute businesses need to be open to neighbors Lady Ships blank Sweeny Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesPumped up kicks: Southern Hype Soles store owner kicks stereotype of shoe salesmen to the curbFreeport homicide under investigationHere she comes: Angleton woman enters Miss Houston pageantBrazoswood student's arrest from 'mental episode' troubles dadAngleton Flower Shop to close after 55 yearsConviction doesn't ease pain of Angleton family's deathPOLICE BEAT: Alcohol involved in pair of arrestsWells Fargo Owes $2 Billion to Millions of Americans. Here's How To Get What's YoursTDECU, city agree to land donationDoc rock: Angleton physician has played concert series for 30 years Images CommentedStacy Ann Pursley (3)MLK parade and festival serve as tributes to legendary King (2)OUR VIEWPOINT: Texas should give taxpayers refund checks (2)OUR VIEWPOINT: Let voters decide on gambling (2)LYNN ASHBY: Texas Legislature offers unique spectacle (1)GUEST COLUMN: Time to Get America’s Fiscal House in Order (1)SUNDAY SERMON: A paradigm shift can change thoughts and actions in life (1)Brazoswood student's arrest from 'mental episode' troubles dad (1)Casino gambling in Texas still has an uphill climb, despite public support (1)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Eliminate holiday for Confederate 'heroes' (1)Angleton's Musical Prodigies Head to Prestigious Concert (1) Online Poll What type(s) of gambling, if any, should the Texas Legislature place on the ballot as a constitutional amendment for voter approval. You voted: Online sports betting only Online and in-person sports betting, such as at race tracks Destination casino gambling at a limited number of locations Casino gambling without limitations Both sports betting and casino gambling Texas should not expand gambling in any way Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Brazos Monthly Receive updates on the latest issues of Brazos Monthly. Gulf Coast Giants Receive updates on the latest issues of Gulf Coast Giants. Pulse Magazine Receive updates on the latest issues of Pulse Magazine. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. The Facts e-Edition Receive updates on the latest issue of The Facts. Today's Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Legal Notices CI6405 No. Pubic ITB’s for ITB RFSQ# ABSTRACTS 81 AND Project “East Levee Exhaust purchase of Bulletin
