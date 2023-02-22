Gerald Arnold Wafer went home to be with the Lord and was reunited with his beloved wife of 65 years, on February 19, 2023, with his two daughters at his bedside.
He was born on December 3, 1934, to Ruffis Olen Wafer and Isabelle Landry Wafer. He married his high school sweetheart, Mildred Marie Phillips, on April 25, 1953.
He is survived by daughter, Lisa Marie Wafer Urbani (Peter) of Magnolia, Texas, daughter, Gina Lynn Wafer Cash (Ralph) of Brentwood, Tennessee, grandchildren, Bradley Arnold Cash (Brittany) and Melody Faith Cash of Nashville, Tennessee, niece, Lily Darlene Wafer of Pearland, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Millie, and his brother, Virgil Darrell Wafer.
He had a varied career which included teaching drafting at TSTI in Waco, Texas, and mechanical engineering designing sawmill equipment and packaging equipment. All this was secondary to the fulfillment he received in his roles as husband and father.
He also had a great desire to serve the Lord Jesus and to follow Him wherever He led. He loved teaching Sunday school and home Bible studies. His favorite subject was the Word of God. In his later years, he discovered a love of writing and wrote a book about the basics of Christianity and how to study the Bible.
Funeral Service will be held Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Palms Funeral Home, Angleton, Texas for friends and family. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at 1:30 p.m. at Angleton Cemetery for close family only.
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home, Angleton, Texas, 979-849-4343.
