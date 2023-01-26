On January 20, 2023, Gerald Dean Reynolds, formerly of Lake Jackson, Texas, passed away where he was residing in Parker, Colorado. He was born on January 14, 1938, in Hubbard, Texas, to Cecil and Lucille Reynolds.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Reynolds; daughter, Ly’Jet Stewart; grandson. Glenn Manke II; sister, Joyce Stoker; uncle and aunt, Harvey and Delores Reynolds; and parents, Cecil and Lucille Reynolds.
Gerald enlisted in the Navy following his graduation from South High School in Denver, Colorado. He served our country from January 1957 to August 1962.
Gerald enjoyed the outdoors camping and fishing. He loved spending time with his family. After his wife, Bonnie, passed away, he traveled the US and cruised the seas with family member and friend Delores Reynolds.
He was blessed by a large and loving family. Gerald is survived by his children, Marykaye Bratcher, Cheryl Jenkins, Melissa Reynolds, Dan Cole, Michelle Reynolds, Robin Perry, and Mike Reynolds; brother, Sam Reynolds; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Scott Reynolds, Mike Reynolds, Dan Cole, Dennis Perry, Zach Jenkins, and Shaun Stoker.
Services for Gerald Reynolds will be held in Hubbard, Texas at Wade Funeral Home, 201 West 3rd on Saturday, January 28, 2023, with visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. and funeral at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery. Flowers may be ordered from Main Florist, 215 East Elm, Hillsboro, Texas 254-262-4333.
