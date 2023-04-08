Gerald Dean Taylor
March 21, 1939 -
March 15, 2023
Gerald Taylor was u shered into heaven on March 15, 2023, with his wife of 61 years, Margie Virginia Taylor (Ginger), by his side.
Gerald was born in Smackover, Arkansas, and grew up in El Dorado, Arkansas, in the time of the Great Depression, which led him to develop a thrifty and creative way of living. His strong work ethic developed as a kid when he began delivering milk and newspapers and continued to grow as he entered the work force as a young man. He and his wife, Ginger, were childhood sweethearts and she reports as a young girl first noticing him when he was delivering milk to the back porch of her house.
Gerald was a dedicated husband and father, and an employee of several Freeport, Texas, chemical plants including Rhodia, Hoffmann La Roche, Shintech, and K-Bin, where he worked his way up from operator to safety manager to director of manufacturing. He rarely missed a day of work as exhibited by 15 years of perfect attendance at Shintech.
He began his career as an artist after attending the Kansas City School of Design as a young man, and he received many awards for his incredible artwork. However, along the way he realized that it was hard to provide for a family with paintings, which led him to the chemical industry. Despite switching gears from art to chemicals, his creativity was always on display, whether that was in the garden, making wind chimes from conduit, in the kitchen making “poppers” or by engineering work-arounds for things that needed a solution, usually by means of using something in an out-of-the-ordinary way. He was a regular MacGyver and could fix anything! Gerald was an out-of-the-box thinker as well as a walking encyclopedia, a natural storyteller who couldn’t answer a question directly — there always had to be a story!
For many years, he and Ginger played golf at Riverside Country Club, where they had a community of golf loving friends. As a child and as an adult, he loved animals of all kinds, except for maybe squirrels and sparrows. His passion for animals was perhaps enhanced by the fact that animals don’t talk back, like his three daughters sometimes did, and they love unconditionally. He had a ritual for feeding the birds, and most particularly the crows. He could call all kinds of birds with his voice: owls, ducks, crows. He loved nature and how close he felt to the Lord when he was outside. He often said that that was where he communed with God, having many conversations with Him in the beautiful world He created. As a young man, Gerald developed a saving faith in the Lord, and spent his youth working at Victory Bible Camp in the summers. He was an excellent provider for his wife and three daughters, Dawn, Kim and Rachel, who adored him greatly, will miss him profoundly, but who take comfort in the fact that he suffers no more and is in the loving arms of Jesus.
Gerald is survived by Ginger Taylor, his wife; Dawn Hays, daughter; Kim and David Gaspard, daughter and son-in-law; Rachel and Jon Sawyer, daughter and son-in-law; Peggy Talley, sister; Eddie and Arlene Taylor, brother and sister-in-law; grandchildren: Taylor Gaspard (Kristin), Ashley Chapa (Greg), Samantha Gaspard, Allie Sawyer, Tate Sawyer, Gracie Sawyer and Annabelle Sawyer; and great-grandchildren: Owen Gaspard, Miles Gaspard and Ryan Chapa.
Meeting Gerald in heaven are his mother, Beatrice Webb Taylor; his father, Jessie Ellie Taylor; his brother, Curtis Wayne “Bubba” Taylor; his Uncle and Aunt, Bobby and Frances Webb.
Commented