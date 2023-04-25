Funeral services for Gerald G. Walker, 88, of Angleton, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Palms Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Angleton Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Palms Funeral Home.
Gerald was born April 6, 1935, in Roosevelt, Oklahoma, to Herman and Mable Walker and passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Angleton. Gerald an area resident since 1955, served in the U. S. Army and was retired from McGill Maintenance after 23 years of service as a Millwright. He enjoyed reading the Bible and teaching the Word of God, Gospel Music and loved spending time with his family especially the Grand Kids and Great Grand Kids.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Jackie Walker; daughters-in-law, Deanna Walker and Stacey Walker; sisters, Iva Pearl Smith and Peggy Taylor; brothers, Leon Walker and Jimmy Walker; grandchild, Tia Lynn Walker; and great-grandchild, Cheris Rene Foster.
Gerald is survived by his wife, Bobbie Ruth Walker; sons, Basil G. Walker, James E. Walker (Thu), Jerry O. Walker (Keisha); daughters, Regina Morris (Wayne), Rhonda Claytor (Larry); brother, Raymond Walker (Claudia); 17 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 1 great-greatgrandchild.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Morris, Billy Swartz, Cole Walker, Bradley Walker, Tyson Lashlee and Brian Walker.
