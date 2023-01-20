Geraldine (Jerri) Dunham Jan 20, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Geraldine (Jerri) DunhamGeraldine Dunham (Jerri) 88, passed away peacefully Monday, January 16, 2023 due to the effects of a stroke.Arrangements are through Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia.A family service will be held at a date to be determined. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News All-state or nothing: Columbia High teens make honored choir City not ready to let go of leash on SPCA lease Event allows residents to get in touch with the community Sweeny slides towards new playground equipment Stallberg wins Houston Marathon in wheelchair division Worst of Evils: Freeport exhibit examines slavery in county Lewis family runs for a cause AREA ROUNDUP: Bucs snap district skid Most Popular Articles Images Commented Articles2 die in collision with trainDeer customersFire damages three structures in CluteRiver Road bridge closure set for next week in BrazoriaPalms Funeral Home owners celebrate 50 years of bringing comfort and restHail Columbia: Sweeny student gets full rideTexas Rangers testify about evidence in murder trialLJ hospital to discontinue labor and deliveryUPDATES: Freeport election filing closes, La Michoacana reopens, crash victims identifiedSurfside Beach Buggy Cannonball Run is a big splash at inuagaral event Images CommentedStacy Ann Pursley (3)Herman Blessing (3)TX El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM Zone Forecast (2)MLK parade and festival serve as tributes to legendary King (2)OUR VIEWPOINT: Texas should give taxpayers refund checks (2)Child dies, driver is in critical condition from railroad crash (2)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Deniers get their day of reckoning (2)Kathleene M. Lane (2)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Border crisis needs solutions, leaders (1)Manuel G. Olivares (1)Holders ready to rule cabin (1)Solemnly swear: County welcomes new officials at oath ceremony (1)Norman Dale Shaw (1)LARRY PARKS: When the north wind blows (1)Anna Murrel Denbow (1)History Day gives late holiday gift to Freeport (1)Michael B. McCabe (1)It's been an honor: Judge Pat Sebesta retires after 24 years (1)Turn back time: Freeport museum hosts second annual History Day (1)Leonard Harmon “Bubba” Moore (1)Fred D Martin (1)Vasut's agenda includes empowering parents, tax relief (1)MICHAEL MORRIS: Embracing change isn't always easy (1)Stacy Ann Pursley (1)Jacinto Alvarado Chavez (1) Online Poll The Texas Legislature is expected to have a surplus of more than $27 billion when it convenes for the 88th regular session. What should they primarily do with the money? You voted: Use it toward long-term property tax relief. Use it toward increasing public school funding. Use it toward building a wall at the US-Mexico border. Use it toward infrastructure grants to local communities. Use it to send rebate checks to all Texas property owners. Other Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Brazos Monthly Receive updates on the latest issues of Brazos Monthly. Gulf Coast Giants Receive updates on the latest issues of Gulf Coast Giants. Pulse Magazine Receive updates on the latest issues of Pulse Magazine. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. The Facts e-Edition Receive updates on the latest issue of The Facts. Today's Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Legal Notices 120515-CV 12515-CV audio-visual BID NO. BID NO. 2303CC Project No. Project No. 308 W. Tennis RFPs for Bulletin
