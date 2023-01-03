Gina Sue Sanderson, 61, who loved to be called “GiGi” by her grandkids, went to be with her Lord and savior on December 9, 2022. Gina was born in Borger, Texas, on June 21, 1961, to Grover (Dick) and Jurehee Shannon.
Gina was married to the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Glenn Sanderson for 43 wonderful years. She was mother to her only child, Amy, and raised her with love and devotion in Sweeny, Texas.
Gina worked at Phillips for seven years. She then went into a business partnership selling Merle Norman Cosmetics with her mother for 32 years.
Known for her welcoming smile, Gina had a Godly demeanor, and was filled with kindness. She was always willing to help others in need. Her hobbies included working out, playing cards, Mahjongg, and spending time with her grandsons. She also loved volunteering at her church and being with her church family. Gina will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her husband, Glenn; her daughter, Amy Alford, her son-in-law, Barry Alford; her two grandchildren, Lucas and Eli Alford; She is also survived by her father, Grover (Dick) Shannon; her sister, Debbie Kilgore; her brother-in-law, Jimmy Kilgore; Her niece, Kristi; and her family, Trevor, Sydney, and Lance Brasel. She is also survived by many other nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mother Jurehee Shannon.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at New Shores Church, 6303 FM 1459, in Sweeney, on January 7, 2023, at 10:30 a.m.
Gina wanted to thank her friends and family for all the love and support that they have given. She also wanted to thank Sweeny Hospital, A-Med, Dr. Aglieco and Dr. Leal for their excellent care.
She was a member of New Shores church for many years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the New Shores Church Children Ministry, 6303 FM 1459, Sweeny, Texas, in Gina’s name.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.