Gladys Marie Kelly
June 15, 1922 –
February 23, 2023
Our beloved Nana, Gladys Marie Kelly, died peacefully at her Lake Jackson, Texas, home on February 23, 2023, at the age of 100, and now resides in her heavenly home with Jesus Christ.
Born Gladys Marie on June 15, 1922, in Moore, Oklahoma to the late Russell Irvin Dyer and Hattie Josephine Howard, she spent most of her life in Moore and was proud to be a descendent of Moore’s early pioneer families with Grandfather Samuel George Dyer settling in Moore in 1889 and Grandfather Albertis “Bert” Howard in the early 1900’s. After graduating from Moore High School and attending Draughton School of Business, Gladys Marie married the love of her life, Joe Kelly, raising their family in Moore.
In the 1960’s Gladys Marie and Joe owned Kelly’s Photography Studio where she was a talented hand-colorist of black and white portraits, bringing them to life. She also was a licensed ham radio operator, call sign N5KRH. In their later years, Joe and Gladys Marie took up residence in Lake Jackson to be near family and help raise grandchildren. She enjoyed nature, especially tending to her flowering plants and watching the rabbits, birds and squirrels play in her backyard. She always kept her mind and fingers active with Jeopardy, old movies, reading mysteries, jigsaw puzzles, cooking, sewing, crocheting, cross-stitching, crafting, and playing piano. She used her beautiful singing voice to honor God through local hymn sings sponsored by the First Baptist Church LJ Singing Saints and by the St. Mark Lutheran LJ nursing home ministry. In her free time, she followed her favorite sports teams, the OU Sooner Football and Women’s Softball teams and the Houston Astros.
Gladys Marie is survived by son Joseph Michael “Mike” Kelly, daughter Laura Kelly Mergenhagen and favorite son-in-law Ric Mergenhagen, by sister-in-law Paulette Dyer and nephew Billy Dyer, and by granddaughters Lisa Livesay Roberts, Kristin Mergenhagen (Jared Hundl), and Kelly Mergenhagen Golan (Daniel), Kelly Lance, Jennifer Kelly, and great-grandchildren Brady Mergenhagen, Chelsea Roberts, and LeLainey and Jackson Lance, as well as six great-great-grandchildren.
Gladys Marie is preceded in death by her parents and younger brothers Gus and Rockne Dyer, both of Moore, her husband of 55 years, Joseph “Joe” Michael Kelly and oldest daughter Nola Jane Kelly Livesay.
A Celebration of Gladys Marie’s life will be held at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Lake Jackson, Texas, on March 2, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at St. Mark. Gladys Marie will be laid to rest alongside Joe in the Moore Cemetery, Moore, Oklahoma.
Commented