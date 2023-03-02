Gloria Jean Harrison of Sweeny, Texas passed away unexpectedly in her home on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at the age of 79. She was born Gloria Jean Knight on January 3, 1944, to Cecil and Ethel Knight of Boling, Texas. Gloria was a very kind and giving person, always willing to lend an ear or helping hand. She was dedicated to her family, but she especially loved her role as Nana. Nana could always be found in the audience of every recital and sporting event that her grandchildren were involved in. Gloria also loved traveling the world and was always looking forward to her next adventure or cruise.
Gloria was preceded in death by her mother and father, Ethel and Cecil Knight; brothers, Kenneth and Edward Knight; husbands, Chris Achten and David Harrison; son, Bradley Harrison; and step-son, Kevin (Bones) Harrison.
She is survived by her children, Glenn Achten (Dana) and James Achten (Lisa); step-children, Radonna Gaines (Wallace) and David Harrison (Tina); grandchildren, Teal Winthrop, Paige (Tyler), Kayla (Mario), and Abigail Achten; step-grandchildren, Robert (Sabrina), Jared (Meredith), Cole (Eleanor), Hunter, Fisher, and Emma Harrison and Megan Berry; great-grandchildren, London Earl and Salem Jones; and step great-grandchildren, Rayden, Raylee, Nolan, Elizabeth, Abigail, and Clara Harrison.
Pallbearers: Tim Moss, Shane Smith, Jason Smith, Cebern Sedberry, Drake Bock, and Tyler Jones.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home, 634 S. Columbia Drive, West Columbia, Texas 77486. Visitation begins at 10:00 a.m. Services will be officiated by Pastor John Price at 11:00 a.m. There will be procession to Sweeny Cemetery with a short graveside service.
