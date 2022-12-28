Gloria Jeanine “Jeanie” (Bryant) Gaines, 90, of Angleton, passed away on December 23, 2022, surrounded by family. Jeanie was born on July 13, 1932, in Franklin, Texas, to parents Leonard E. and Marguerite (Stroud) Bryant.
She married the love of her life, Tom Gaines on September 9, 1950, in Somerville, Texas.
Jeanie loved life and all people. She spoke to everyone and enjoyed making people laugh and smile everywhere she went. She chose to believe in others and would make sure everyone had a chance, never giving up on anyone.
She loved her family fiercely, but she also strongly loved Elvis and Neil Diamond.
1 Corinthians 13:6-7: “Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.”
She lived the scripture 1 Corinthians 13:13: “But the greatest of these is love.”
Preceding her in death were her parents, Leonard E. Stroud (Marguerite N.); brothers and sister, Nelson Bryant (Patsy), Delano Bryant; son, Brian Gaines; and granddaughter, Angela Thompson.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 72 years, Tom Gaines; children, Tommy Gaines (Belinda), Wallace Gaines (Radonna), Barbara Hutto (Bubba), Debbie Gaines; and brother, Doug Bryant; grandchildren, Colby Gaines (Paige), Chase Gaines (Courtney), Lauren Jones (Joby), Tracy McLallen (Mike), Morgan Royce (David), Zach Hutto, Jon Gaines, and Rachel Gaines. She also leaves behind numerous great and great-great-grandchildren.
A special thank you to the Pecan Estates family who have generously loved and helped Mom and Dad through the years.
Services will be held at Life Foursquare Church (501 Karankawa Drive, Angleton) on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. and a Service to honor her life at 10:00 a.m. followed by a gravesite ceremony in Angleton Cemetery. Pastor Cere Muscarella will officiate.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in her name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital www.stjude.org
