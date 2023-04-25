Gonzalo Reyes passed into the arms of the lord on Saturday April 22, 2023, at a Clute Nursing home, he was 61. Gonzalo was born on January 5, 1962, to the late Oralia Rosales in Rosenberg, Texas.
Gonzalo lived his life to the fullest the best way he knew how to. He very much enjoyed listening to all kinds of music, but he enjoyed country western and Mexican music the most. He also enjoyed coloring in his coloring books and had a passion for WWE wrestling, especially WWE superstar Chyna. Gonzalo also never missed a chance to flirt with all the ladies he met.
Gonzalo is survived by his brother, Elpidio ‘Pete’ Reyes, Jr. and his wife, Teresa of Angleton; sisters, Annie Delarosa of West Columbia, Martha Martinez and her husband, Raymond of West Columbia, Rosie Zepeda and her husband, Adam of Brazoria, Lola Reyes of Houston and Patricia White. Also survived by his sister-in-law, Linda Cruz of Jones Creek and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Oralia Reyes; his brother, Gilbert Reyes; Brother-in-law, Joe Delarosa and brother in law Don.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the C.T Baker & Sons funeral home, 634 S. Columbia Dr. West Columbia.
His funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Richard Garza officiating. Interment will follow in Cedar Lawn Haven of Rest Cemetery, West Columbia.
