Grady Lee Crossland
July 14, 1934 –
April 27, 2023
Grady Lee Crossland 88, of Lake Jackson Texas was born on July 14, 1934 in Slaton Texas and went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 27, 2023. He was eldest of seven children born to Lynn and Dorothy Crossland. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1952 where he excelled in his studies and sports, especially baseball. He attended Texas Tech University and in 1956 he married the love of his life, Jane Hill Crossland and their 67+ year marriage produced three daughters, eight grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Grady loved the Lord with all his heart and his relationship with God was the most important thing in his life followed by his love of his family. As an over-the-road truck driver, Grady met thousands of people and this was his ministry and he took the opportunity to witness and share God’s loving grace for us all. As an ordained minister, he performed the wedding ceremonies for his three daughters and most of his grandchildren. He was a fine man who would help out anyone in need. Up until the day he left this earth, he could regale for hours with stories from his years on the road about the people he met, things he saw, the coffee he drank, the food he ate from the numerous truck stops he visited. This was all done in his own animated way and narrated in his slow West Texas drawl.
During his tenure as a truck driver, he traveled to all the lower 48 states and also hauled internationally to Mexico and Canada. He logged in millions of safe miles and was recognized for his professionalism and skills. CTL Distribution presented him with the June 2006 Bull Dog Award. The award is based on an employee’s character, integrity, performance or improvement in performance and is the most prestigious honor recognized by CTL. The Bull Dog Award was earned following recognition by one of the company’s customer partners, Schenectady International. The customer praised Grady’s professionalism and awarded him the Schenectady International Driver Merit Award, calling him an “ambassador” of the transportation industry. CTL added “Mr. Grady is truly an example of what all drivers should strive to be.” This is the way he lived his life — a truly great example of working hard, doing your best, and give God the glory.
Grady also had a profound love of watching and playing sports which was shared by his wife, daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He would spend hours playing volleyball in the backyard with his daughters with a volleyball net he made by hand. These hundreds of hours playing volleyball helped to excel each of his daughters in the sport. He played fast and slow pitch softball and he even pitched a no-hitter at the age of 40 — with and against — younger men half his age. When he told his team mates not to expect any more no-hitters or he would have to do it from a rocking chair, his team surprised him with a beautiful rocking chair which still remains in the Crossland home to this day. Although his body became weak and frail, he was still a kid at heart and it never left him. He loved spending time with all of the kids but it could lead to mischief. Mom’s rule of “no playing ball or rough housing inside” applied to him as well because he was the one that always broke something.
After retirement, he stayed busy attending an occasional Astros game but he really loved attending the many ball games, dance recitals, school award ceremonies, school and church plays, birthday parties and graduations of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. The last few months of his life he was not able to get out much but he was never alone. His loving and cute canine companion, Boo Radley was always by his side.
Grady was a member of Family Life Church in Lake Jackson and dearly loved Pastors Sandy and Craig Taylor whom he lovingly called “Pastor”. He loved worshipping the Lord and he loved the church family members at FLC.
A private Celebration of Life for Grady will be held at the end of May for the family and a few private friends.
He leaves behind his beloved wife, Jane; daughters and spouses, Becky McLaurin (Chuck), Roxie Orlea (Jack), Shelly Lister (Mike); and his seven grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren; siblings, Don Crossland and Margaret Lowrie; brother-in-law, Joe Hill (Viva); and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Wayne Crossland, Buster Crossland, Marilyn Sales, Suzi Bush; and grandson, Jordan Shea Sneed; in addition to several in-law family members.
Matthew 25:23 KJV
His Lord said unto him, “Well done thou good and faithful servant. Thou has been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: Enter thou into the joy of thy Lord.”
Go rest high on that mountain your work on earth is done.
