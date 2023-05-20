Harry Albert Kershaw, a loving husband, father, and grandad passed away on May 16, 2023, at the age of 83.
He is survived by his loving wife, Pamela Barak Kershaw; daughter, Kimberly Kershaw Boehnke; son, Craig Alan Kershaw and wife, Misty Berry Kershaw; granddaughters, Brittany Kay Boehnke and Caylee Elizabeth Kershaw; and grandson, Coby William Kershaw; along with many other relatives.
Harry is preceded in death by grandson, Kyle Thomas Boehnke; mother, Agnes Kershaw; and father, O.T. Kershaw.
Harry was born on January 10, 1940, to Agnes and O.T. Kershaw in West Columbia, Texas. He enjoyed his early life in West Columbia and graduated from Columbia High School in 1958. At a young age, Harry quickly became involved in his class community, he was involved in many activities such as student council, baseball, basketball, and football. Perhaps it was his sense of community that pushed him to pursue higher education, where he could educate all. Harry also served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. After graduating from high school, he studied at the University of Texas and he soon found his passion for education at Sam Houston State Teachers College. Harry graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Arts. During this time, he married the love of his life, Pamela in 1962. He soon became employed as a Government Professor at Brazosport College where he worked for over 50 years. Harry and Pamela ended up having a wonderful, loving, and connected family that always took care of each other.
Harry loved sports. His favorite teams included the Texas Longhorns, the Astros, and even the Texans. He also enjoyed fishing with his son, spending time with his daughter, and entertaining his grandchildren most of all. His greatest passion was sharing his knowledge with the world and enriching the minds of the youth. Harry was always loyal, kind, and caring — these are traits that he valued until the end. His wise words and kind smile will always be missed.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 1:00 — 2:00 p.m at C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home, 634 S. Columbia Dr., West Columbia, Texas 77486. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 .p.m. Entombment to follow at Old Columbia Cemetery, West Columbia. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the American Heart Association.
Serving as pallbearers are Coby Kershaw, Richard Hawkins, John Austin McIntyre, David Altizer, Chris Wiley and Kevin Dickey.
Honorary pallbearers are Don Urbanec, Eugene Maroul, John LaFleur and Kyle Boehnke.
