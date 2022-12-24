Herminia Rojas Bentancur, 72, of Brazoria, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in Lake Jackson, Texas, surrounded by her family. She was born on September 14, 1950, to Eva Garza Martinez in Palacios, Texas, and was raised by Nicanor and Elvira Rojas who are deceased.
She is also preceded in death by her sons, Joe Henry Bentancur and Damacio Bentacur, Jr.
She loved dancing, puzzles, loving on her grandkids and being by the water.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Damacio C. Bentancur, of Brazoria; son, David Bentancur (Jessica), of Brazoria; daughters, Sandra Bentancur; Elizabeth B. Reynolds (Jerry); Elvera B. Quintana (James), all of Angleton; sisters, Margaret Leal Ontario; Carmen Gonzales; Lupe Gonzales; Eva Zarate; all of Ontario, California; brothers, Abel Leal of California; Frank Leal of Washington; Thomas Trevino of Pearland, Texas; 23 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Angleton with Rev. Isreal Cuevas officiating. Burial will follow at Sweeny Cemetery.
Visitation will be same day as the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Active pallbearers will be Joseph V. Garcia; Damacio Bentancur, Jr. III; Christopher Gaona; Dave Gaona, Jr.; Jerry W. Reynolds and David Bentancur, Jr.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to the family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Angleton at 979-849-8800.
