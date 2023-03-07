Hollis Weldon Lewis, Jr., 74, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023 at his residence in Brazoria, with his family present. He was born in Bay City on October 19, 1948, to Hollis Weldon Lewis, Sr., and Doris Margie (Crow) Lewis. He married Sandra Lynn Reynolds on July 14, 1967.
Hollis was employed as a livestock inspector for the State of Texas and was a member of Victory Church in Brazoria.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Delores Williams.
Hollis is survived by his wife, Sandra Lynn Lewis; a daughter, Lisa Hannah and husband, Jason; and a son, Rocky Lewis, all of Brazoria; two sisters, Linda Layton and husband, Ronnie, of Damon, and Rayna Bean and husband, Rufus, of Texarkana; brother, Ronny Lewis and wife, Suzzie, of Brazoria; grandchildren, Matthew Hopkins and wife, Megan, Clayton Minshew and wife,Samantha, Cole Griffin,Jacob Hannah and spouse, Alexder Leon.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 7 :00 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at C.T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home in West Columbia.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Friday , March 10, 2023, at Victory Church, 208 Lazy Lane, Brazoria, Texas, with Pastor Jamie Hill, officiating.
Pallbearers will be Ronny Lewis, Jr., Brett Harden, Ray Wayne McGaughey, Bubby Stowers, Robert Black, Shannon Ray Henderson.
