Imogene “Genie” Drake was born February 18, 1948 in Velasco (Freeport) to Durwood “D.B.” and Billie Fern (Gresham) Drake. Suffering from respiratory failure, she went to spend eternity with Jesus on February 20, 2023.
Surviving family includes: Melissa Martin (daughter), David Roland (son), Zoe Martin (granddaughter), Rebecca Hobbs (sister), and niece, cousins, friends, and loving family.
Genie graduated from Brazosport High in 1966. Her life was filled with variety, ranging from modeling to managing several apartment complexes, working at Savings and Loans, and other opportunities. She was always dependable, consistent, pleasant, and classy.
She was blessed with a green thumb, loving to nurture and maintain her flowers and plants. Due to her knack for interior decorating, her home was always welcoming, organized, and immaculate. One of her favorite things to decorate with was antiques handed down from family who had already passed.
She could dress and look like a million, or she could help set up camp, smell like a fish, catch it, clean it, cook it, and smile all the while.
Her love was for simple things in life, like rainbows and butterflies. Her granddaughter and daughter were symbols of that.
In her last ten years her body had limitations but her heart and soul traveled the world.
She loved, loved, loved…and more than anything she wanted her friends, family, and acquaintances to know Jesus
Her memories will remain in our hearts forever, but we’ll always miss her hugs and beautiful smile.
Her Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 11, 2023, from noon to 2:00 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church, 1600 W Broad, Freeport, Texas, 77541.
The Rev. Jamie Hill will be officiating.
A pot luck dinner will immediately follow the service. We invite you to bring your favorite dish or dessert and join us in a time of fellowship in Genie’s honor.
