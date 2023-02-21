Imogene Lambert Bruce, 89, born in Greenup, Kentucky, passed away on February 15, 2023. She was a resident of Lake Jackson, Texas, since the 1960’s. Imogene was a faithful daughter of the Lord and a great model to follow. She was an elegant lady, emanating warmth, compassion, kindness, laughter, and love. Imogene wore many hats on this earth; passionate teacher, mentor, boss, owner, but the most prized was the compassion and unconditional love she bestowed on her loved ones.
She is now reunited with the love of her life and husband of 66 years, Billy Dean Bruce; mother, Laura Stephens Moore; great-grandson, Luc Asher George.
Those left to treasure her memory are her son, Samuel Dean Bruce and wife, Criselda; daughter, Laura Ruth Jones and husband, Gabriel; grandchildren, Tiffany Ann George, Samuel Dean Bruce II and wife, Jean; Sarah Dawn Rivera and husband, Anthony; Steven Rob Stutchman and wife, Tisha; Vibiano Damian Sandoval; Billy Dean Bruce; Romelia Gene Bruce and husband, Daniel; Justin Dylan Bruce and Shania Dorian Bruce; great-grandchildren, Alexandria Miley Bruce, Maya Jolee Bruce, Evita Denise Rivera, Elena Rose Rivera, Brady Alan Stutchman, Bryce Dean Stutchman, Levi Jackson Bruce; and a host of other family and dear friends.
Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. with the Funeral Service starting at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Palms Funeral Home with Pastor Keith Becker officiating. Interment will follow at Angleton Cemetery.
