Irene Crisp, 89 of Angleton, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. She was born to her parents, Edgar Louis and Mary Shifflett (Goldsmith) in Bristow, Oklahoma, on May 25, 1933.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Edgar Louis and Mary Shifflett, husband, of 69 years, Ira Lee Crisp; brothers, Jack, Robert, Charles, Glen, John Dale and Jerry Don and; sister, Louise (Shifflett) McDougle.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Valerie Bates, Rodney Crisp (Mae Delle), Gary Crisp (Robin), and Beverly Boethel; sister-in-laws Opal Shifflett, Irene Shifflett, Sue Shifflett and Jewelene Cornish; grandchildren Roddee Crisp (Laura), Chelsea Legate, Travis (Jennifer), Sheri Shire (Al), Tabitha Musquiz (Donald), Richard Boethel, Tracy Binney (Charlie) and Sarah Osterloh (Ricky); great-grandchildren, Ethan (Jessica), Cameron, Owen, Ryan, Colin, Layla, Samuel, Al Jr, Elle, Maren, Trevor, Austin, Connor, Zoe, Joshua, Xavier, Willow and Zane, great-great grandchild; Oslo and along with many other family members and dear friends.
Irene was primarily a homemaker and worked at Film & Photo and the Second Baptist Church Nursery. She enjoyed camping, traveling, crocheting, sewing, all card games, reading, bingo, word puzzles, swinging on her porch swing but most of all she loved and adored her family, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandson.
Visitation will be on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Palms Funeral Home, Angleton, Texas, with a Memorial Service beginning at 11:00 a.m.
She will be greatly missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Second Baptist Building Fund.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.