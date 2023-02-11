Irma Linda (Garza) Dominguez, 71, of Angleton passed away on February 8, 2023. Irma was born on October 16, 1951, in Falfurrias, Texas to parents, Jesus and Antonia (Guerra) Garza.
Irma married Roman Rocky Dominguez on February 13, 1971 in Corpus Christi. They were inseparable until his passing on April 28, 2022. Now reunited, to be apart no more.
Irma really enjoyed spending time with all of her family. Whether it was watching her grandchildren dance around and make TikTok/YouTube videos to watching them play sports from softball, baseball and football. She was always cheering them on. Family gatherings and laughs around the kitchen table was always one of her happiest times. She especially enjoyed hanging out with her sisters and going to the casinos with them any chance she got. Irma “Mamo” was the light around the Dominguez household that truly loved everyone.
Her family was her greatest treasure.
Those that preceded her in death include her husband, Roman Rocky Dominguez, Sr.; her parents, Jesus and Antonia Garza; one brother; two sisters; three brothers-in-law; and her in-laws, Pete and Isabella Dominguez.
Left to treasure her memory are her children, Cassandra (Garvin) Scott, Ina (Duke) Brudner, Margaret Dominguez, Roman Rocky Dominguez, Jr., Ricky Dominguez (Brittney), Joshua Dominguez (Sandra)andCeleste Dominguez; brothers, Narciso V. Garza (Grace), Jose E. Garza (Elva) and Jesus Garza Jr (Rebecca); sisters, Dila Sylvia Garza Benavides (Romulo), Antonia “Toni” Garza Runkle (Roger) and Cidelia Garza Perez (Manuel); 15 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members and friends.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. with the Recitation of the Rosary and Funeral Service following at 11:00 am. on Monday, February 13, 2023, at Palms Funeral Home with Deacon Luis Hernandez officiating. Interment will follow at Angleton Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Roman Rocky Dominguez, Jr., Ricky Dominguez, Duke Brudner, Garvin Scott, Joshua Dominguez and Christian Dominguez.
Honorary Pallbearers are Jake Brudner, Caden Scott, River Dominguez, Blake Dominguez, Hunter Davis, Gerard Scott and Deon Brown.
