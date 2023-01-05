Jacinto Alvarado Chavez, 86 years old, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2022, in Lake Jackson Texas, surrounded by his beloved family. He was born to Romualdo & Gregoria Chavez in Anahuac, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, on August 17, 1936. On September 28, 1958, he married Elizabeth Acevedo Chavez. Nine children were born to the union with 27 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Jacinto was a hardworking husband, loving and respected father and grandfather. In 1970, he migrated to the United States seeking a better life for his family and in 1973 his wife and children relocated to Freeport, Texas. He started as an insulator and later became a real estate investor until the age of 84. His biggest passions in life were his family and bar-b-cuing at any opportunity to bring everyone together.
He is preceded in death by his beautiful wife, of 62 years Elizabeth A Chavez; son, Gilberto Chavez; parents, Romualdo & Gregoria Chavez and granddaughter, Zabrina Odalis Chavez and great-grandson Kaden Julius Jones; brothers, Francisco, Armando, Jesus Chavez and sisters, Juanita Bedolla and Guadalupe Velez.
He is survived by his children, Rosa Caudillo (Carlos), Aracely Macedo (Jose), Maria Gomez (Agustin), Jacinto A Chavez Jr (Julia Patricia) Natividad Chavez, Gloria Sanchez (Julio Cesar), Elizabeth Meza (Antonio), Arnold Chavez; Siblings, Ramon & Romualdo & Petra Chavez and Elva Rodriguez.
Serving as Pallbearers are Jacinto Rodriguez, Robert Garcia, Jose Macedo Jr, Adam Chavez, Arnold Chavez Jr, Tomas Chavez
A Visitation for Jacinto will be held Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Restwood Funeral Home, 1038 W. Planation Dr., Clute, Texas, 77531. A Funeral service will occur Friday, January 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Restwood Funeral Home.
