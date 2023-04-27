Jack E. Patterson, Sr.

Jack E. Patterson passed away suddenly, on April 24, 2023, at his West Columbia residence, he was 89. Jack was born on August 8, 1933, in Needville, Texas, to the late Edna Marie Hester and Clarence Patterson.
Jack grew up and attended West Columbia High School where he is currently in the Hall of Honor for his numerous accomplishments in many sports. After high school, Jack graduated from the University of Houston with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. While attending school at U of H, he played on the Houston Cougars Football team, where he served as Team Co-Captain during his senior year. After college, Jack worked for the Pipefitters Union Local #211, then worked in sales jobs for many years including Insurance Sales in the Brazoria County area and from the years 1996-1999, Jack served the people of Brazoria County as the Brazoria County Commissioner Precinct 4.
Jack’s family will fondly remember him for his love of hunting & fishing. A love that he passed down to his sons and grandchildren. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #327 in Brazoria, Masonic Lodge #5 in West Columbia. Jack served as a past Master of the Brazoria Masonic lodge and had almost 56 dedicated years of service. He also served as the past President of the West Columbia Rotary Club.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Jane Pybus Patterson; his children, Susan Armstrong and her husband, Richard, Rick Patterson and his wife, Dorothy and Jack Patterson, Jr. and his wife, Beth. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kelsey Chapman (Jeff), Lily Armstrong, Joseph Patterson (Stephanie), Phillip Patterson (Jessica), Erik Patterson (Bree); great-grandchild, Leo Chapman, his brother Wilbert (Joyce) Patterson and numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives, friends, members of Masonic Lodge #327 & #5 and the Rotary club of West Columbia are invited to his viewing on Saturday April 29, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Columbia Methodist Church, West Columbia. Funeral service to begin at 2:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Gulf Prairie Cemetery in Jones Creek. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation in Jack’s name to The Christian Senior Center in West Columbia, Texas.
Serving as Pallbearers are Joseph Patterson, Phillip Patterson, Erik Patterson, Jeff Chapman, Robby Aycock and Billy Jenn. Honorary Pallbearers are the members of the Freemasons of Brazoria & West Columbia and Wick Ward.
