It is with great sadness we announce the death of James C. Joy, 93, of Lake Jackson, Texas. on January 8, 2023. He died peacefully at a hospice facility in Phoenix, where he was near family.
JC was born on June 19, 1929, in Vicksburg, Mississippi. He graduated Mississippi State University with a civil engineering degree and ROTC. He served in the Airforce as a photo interpreter until his discharge at the rank of Captain. He moved to Freeport, Texas, where he met and married Glenda Caruthers, and started his civil engineering career in the Brazosport area. JC spent his life serving many Texas communities of Galveston and Brazoria counties. His many projects included Lake Jackson/Clute/ Freeport streets and water systems, Brazosport levee and storm drainage system, West Galveston subdivisions/ water systems.
JC is survived by his children, Jim Joy, Bruce Joy, Bill Joy, Meri Brightwell- Joy; and Brother George Joy, 8 Grandchildren, 12 Great-grandchildren, and one Great- great-Grandchild.
There will be a private service at the request of JC in Vicksburg, Mississippi. with only family in attendance.
The family requests that donations to the American Heart Association be made in leu of Flowers. Cards can be sent to Bill Joy – 5500 Germanton Rd, Winston Salem, Nort Carolina 27015.
Commented