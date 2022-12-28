James Douglas Glover

James was born in Oklahoma, but spent most of his life in Lake Jackson, Texas. He is a graduate of Brazosport High School.
He married the love of his life, Lois Rouse in 1959. He joined the Army and served as a medic while working in Germany. He worked for Dow Chemical as a painter for many years and retired in 1995.
James was very active in girls’ softball, acting as a mentor, a coach and an umpire for many years. He was an avid fisherman and spent many hours on the lake. He enjoyed taking family members and friends along to enjoy the experience.
After retirement, he filled his time by volunteering at the Lake Jackson Sea Center with thousands of hours of service. His favorite hours were spent in the fishing program working with the children who came to fish.
He is survived by his wife, of 63 years, Lois Glover, children, Cheryl Valor and her husband Hector; Carol Robinson and her husband Gene; and Cindi White and her husband Ken; His granddaughter, Randa Morrison and her husband Lanne and great-grandkids, Lanne and Chloe. His brothers, Bill Glover, and Bobby Glover, and sister Leoda Jenkins.
Services will be at Lakewood Funeral Chapel on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Visitation and viewing will be prior to the service beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lakewoodfuneral chapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.