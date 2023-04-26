James (Jim) Gribble Peters, Jr.
April 25, 1933 –
March 20, 2023
On March 20, 2023, James (Jim) Gribble Peters, Jr. entered the gates of heaven and was reunited with his wife of 53 years who was patiently awaiting his arrival since December 2013. By her side were Jim’s parents, his sister Bettie Oliver and brother Edwin, many friends and family, and our blessed Lord and Savior.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on April 29, 2023, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, in Angleton, and officiated by Pastor Robert Sweet.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Lutheran Church — Missouri Synod 1333 S. Kirkwood Rd, St. Louis, MO 63122-7226.
Jim led a full and productive life during his 89 years. He was born in Whitney, Texas, on April 25, 1933, to James Gribble and Marie (Linberg) Peters, Sr. He attended school in Clifton, where he played football and ran track. After high school he enlisted in the Navy and was stationed in Corpus Christi. There he worked as an aircraft mechanic and was awarded the National Defense Service and Good Conduct medals. He was honorably discharged after four years and served another four years in the Naval Reserves. During this time, he enrolled in and graduated from Texas Lutheran College in Seguin and attended the University of Texas School of Engineering in Austin.
On June 18, 1960, Jim married the love of his life, Evelyn Jolene Robertson in Round Rock. They had a daughter Jayme and son James and eventually moved to Fort Worth, where he worked for General Dynamics.
In 1971, Jim moved his family to Round Rock and opened a retail hardware store and lumber yard, which supplied building materials to a rapidly growing community. After 35+ years in Round Rock, Jim and Jolene retired to Angleton to be closer to family.
In his spare time Jim enjoyed playing golf with friends and family, fishing, camping, working in his yard, doing crossword puzzles, reading the Bible, and rooting on his favorite Baylor Bears.
He is survived by daughter, Jayme Beall Gilkison (Chris); son, James Michael Peters (Vicki); and grandchildren, Austin Beall (Emily), Andrew Beall (Alissa), Josh Beall (Erica), Brittany Beall Knapp (Devin), Allyson Peters Best (Will), Matthew Peters, and seven great-grandchildren.
