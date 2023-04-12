James Richard Coulter

James Coulter of Brazoria, Texas passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at his “man cave”, at his mothers residence with his mother by his side. He was born October 26, 1972, in Sweeny, Texas, to parents Jimmy and Jeary Jane Coulter.
James graduated from Sweeny High school in 1991, where he excelled in sports. Attended Lee College on a baseball scholarship and graduated .Attended Stephen F Austin on baseball scholarship for 1 year and transferred to Sam Houston State and graduated in 1996 with degree in criminal justice. James first job was with Texas Department of Correction and was a guard at “Death Row” at Huntsville, Texas.After leaving TDC and went to work for Federal Department of Agriculture Food and Inspection Service working in Texas, Indiana, Illinois, Washington DC for 20 years.James hobbies included hunting, fishing, and collecting sports memorabilia which line the walls of his man cave.
James was proceed in death by Father, Jim Coulter; Brother, Bert Richardson; Grandparents, John & Vivian Taylor Shults, Papa Joe & Jane Coulter, Alma Coulter; Uncles, Dickey Coulter, Robert Shults, Aunt Irene Coulter; Cousin, Katie Coulter.
He is survived by Mother, Jane Shults Coulter; Sister, Stacy Craddock(Mike); Uncle, Joe Edwin Coulter,(Sue) John Shults Jr.,(Kathryn) Aunts Ruth Ann Hagen(Bud), Paula Shults,Cousins Kevin Coulter(Stacey), Keith Coulter(Gail), Kayne Coulter(Stacy), Amy Coulter, Cori Milner(Tommy), John, Elissa, Shults, Brittany Riggs(Willie), Bailey Ellis(John), Karen Ann Kloss and Darren Hagen.
Services will be held Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Gulf Prairie Presbyterian Church 231 Gulf Prairie Road, Jones Creek, Texas 77541.
Memory Donation can be made to St. Jude Cancer Research Hospital, 1535 West Loop South, Houston, Texas 77027 or SPCA
A service of remembrance with food and drink after services at Hall next to Church.
The family would like to thanks teams at MD Anderson,Help Inc, IPH and Gulf Prairie Presbyterian Church for all the hard work and help.
2 Timothy 4:7 “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”
