James Schneider
September 12, 1932 –
February 12, 2023
James Schneider passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023. He was born to Wilhelmine and Hugo Schneider on September 12, 1932, in El Campo, Texas. He grew up on a cotton farm and had a lifelong love of watching things grow. He graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Science degree and came to Angleton to work with the Soil Conservation Service. After a couple of years, he went to work at Dow. He met Angela Billingsley through mutual friends and they became sweethearts. They married August 18, 1961. Together they raised three daughters, Karen, Ann and Jamie in a home full of love and laughter.
While working at Dow, he furthered his education to focus on Chemistry and worked as a chemist until his retirement in 1985. He stayed busy after retirement, raising cattle, refinishing antique furniture, fishing with friends and family, and volunteering at the food pantry. He loved the outdoors and gardening. He and Angela worked together selling antiques and buying and reselling houses. They were active in the community, visiting friends in their homes and at Country Village, attending concerts, going to museums and church events. He loved family gatherings, traveling, camping and going hunting.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in Angleton where he and Angela worked in Children’s Ministries co-teaching Sunday School for 40 years, helping at Vacation Bible School and Noah’s Ark daycare ministry. He was a Deacon for many years, enjoyed serving his church and doing mission work. He and Angela started a memorial flower bed at the church to honor their mothers.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Angela; his parents; brothers, Billy Schneider and Johnny Schneider; and sister, Ruby Dolejsi.
James is survived by his sister, Dorothy Danielson; daughters, Karen (Carl) Coffman, Ann Schneider, and Jamie Powell; his grandchildren, Nicole, Jesse (Susie), Amanda (Jonathan), Matthew (Danielle), Benjamin (Hemi), Jacob, Angel and Keaton; and his great-grandchildren, Claire, Sophia, Piper, Holly, William and Crew and many other loved ones.
Honorary pallbearers are his grandsons and grandson in-law.
Family visitation will be Thursday, February 16, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Palms Funeral home in Angleton. Graveside ceremony will be Friday, February 17, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, in Huntsville, Texas. All are welcome to both events.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church Children’s Ministry (979-849-4311) in memory of James Schneider.
