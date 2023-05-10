Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Janette Doyle, age 88, passed away at her home on May 4, 2023. Janette was born on May 6, 1934, to the late Ludwig and Hilda Preisler in New Gulf, Texas.
Janette married Joe Doyle on August 4, 1957, at the First Baptist Church in New Gulf, Texas. They were married for 65 years.
Joe and Janette moved to West Columbia in 1957 where Janette taught school for Columbia Brazoria Independent School District for 36 years. She loved her job as a schoolteacher and touched many lives throughout her career. On countless occasions, whenever Janette was out and about, former students would come up “thank her” for teaching them to type or for their bookkeeping skills.
Janette loved to bake, and her kitchen was her domain. She also loved Macys One Day Sale, Friday night football, cheering on the Columbia Roughneck football team and traveling on a tour bus.
Janette always had a smile on her face and encouraging word for others. In her view, no one or any situation was ever “too far gone”. That was the educator coming out in her.
Janette is survived by her daughter, Judith; her South African daughter, Megan; and her two grandchildren, Julia Ruth Bell (Zach) and Jake Doyle Badders (Reagan); as well as the I addition to their family, her great-grandson, Zephyr Joe Lawrence Bell. She is also survived by her “chosen family”, Kerry and Patsy Avirett, Grant, Kaili, Kayson and Briar Avirett, Chad Avirett, and Kayla and Joel Zachary.
Her husband, Joe, preceded her in death just six weeks ago. Her son-in-law, Carroll Conaway, also precedes her in death.
Janette’s wishes were to have graveside services for the immediate family, and they were held on Monday, May 8, 2023, at the Columbia Cemetery.
Janette’s quite demeanor and wise words will be missed by all who knew her, but especially by her daughter, Judith.
