Jeanette Ann Wilson was born August 26, 1938, in Houston, Texas, to the late Darrel Lee Wilson and Myrtle Ozelle Wilson, and went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.
Jeanette is survived by her husband, Jay Wilson of Lake Jackson; children, Barry Wilson (Eva), of Kingwood, Steve Wilson (Suzy) of Lake Jackson, Darrell Coleman of Churchill, Elaine Faires (Jay) of Texas City, Jayanne Scifres (Larry) of Lake Jackson, and Tony Wilson of Angleton; grandchildren, Daniel Wilson (Nat), Elizabeth Torti (Bill), Ruth Wilson, David Wilson (Kayla), Michael Wilson, Jonathan Wilson (Katie), Lydia Wilson, Hannah Wilson, Stephen Wilson, Cody Wilson (April), Stephanie Turner (Jaycob), Krystal Wagstaff (Glen), Destiney Glover, Nathan Coleman, Cody Faires, Kristi Faires, Todd Penick, Larry Joe Scifres, Jake Scifres (Brandy), Daulton Jones, Jake Wilson; 19 great-grandchildren, and a host of other devoted family and friends.
She professed her faith in Christ at an early age, then spent her life sharing His unconditional love with others. Her hobbies included playing the piano, reading, camping, fishing, needlework, sewing, cooking, dominoes, cards, bookkeeping, storytelling, and family history.
A celebration of Jeanette’s beautiful life will take place at First Baptist Church in Lake Jackson, Texas, on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., officiated by Rev. Barry Wilson. Burial will immediately follow at Restwood Memorial Park in Clute, Texas. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The grandsons of Jay and Jeanette Wilson will serve as pallbearers.
