Jennifer Elaine Martel, 46, of Rockwall, Texas, died December 19, 2022.
She was born on November 23, 1976, to Leslie and Donna Martel at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.
Jennifer was a Class of 1994 graduate from Angleton High School. She began her professional life at Intermedics, Inc. in Angleton, Texas. She eventually found her passion as a correctional officer with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. She advanced her career to the Englewood Federal Correctional Institution in Littleton, Colorado. Many years later Jennifer transferred back to Texas working at the Seagoville Federal Correctional Institute where she celebrated 22 years of service. Jennifer was affectionately known as “The Mom of Cell Block Five” among all.
Jennifer loved the Houston Texans, her Challenger, music, pod casts, and her family.
Jennifer is survived by her mother, Donna Wulf; and husband, Roger; her father, Leslie Martel and wife, Brenda; brother, Morgan Martel and girlfriend, Kylie Kroschel; nephew, Wyatt Martel; and Grandma, Mildred Braxel. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her infant son, James Randolph Sparks, III, her fiancé, James Randolph Sparks, II.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Restwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park located in Clute, Texas.
