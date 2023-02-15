Geraldine (Jerri) Dunham, 88, passed away quietly Monday January 16, 2023 due to the effects of a stroke.
Geraldine was born June 25, 1934 to Floyd and Lela Bilbrey in Carter, Oklahoma. She attended school in Carter and enjoyed riding her horse and playing basketball. She was Valedictorian of her graduating class. After graduation, she was working as a bank teller in Sayre, Oklahoma when she met Tomeleigh Dunham. They were married in 1954 and spent several years traveling with a “doodlebug” crew. Eventually Tomeleigh hired on with Phillips 66 at their Borger refinery and in 1961 he transferred to the Sweeny Refinery and the family moved to Old Ocean, Texas with their two children. They spent several years there in the “Camp” and moved to Sweeny in 1971 where they retired.
Jerri was a bookkeeper at Sweeny Bank and Old Ocean Federal Credit Union. She served as Den Mother for a Cub Scout Pack, and was a long time member of the Sweeny Library Board of Directors.
She was a member of First Baptist Church Sweeny. She enjoyed crafting, yard work and making holidays and birthdays special for her family. Her pride and joy was her Christmas village that she created for her family and anyone who wanted to visit every year for over 20 years. She and Tom loved to travel both by auto and in their RV.
She is survived by her sister, Linda Yarber, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; brother, Gary Bilbrey; son, Doug Dunham(Amy), of Sweeny; daughter, Jayla Warren (Randy), of Lake Jackson; grandchildren, Chelsea Schaefer (Michael), of Lake Jackson, Mitchell Warren-Devlin (Brynne), of Neptune City, New Jersey, and Tommy Dunham (Amanda), of Farmer’s Branch, Texas; great-grandchildren, Scout Wilson, Mason Schaefer, and Ezra Dunham and baby Dunham due in March 2023; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter-in-law, Robin Dunham; and son-in-law, Randy Warren.
A family service will be held February 20th at Sweeny Cemetery.
Arrangements are by and online condolences may be left with Baker Funeral Home West Columbia.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity or organization of your choice.
Many thanks to Sweeny EMS, Memorial Hermann ER, Neurological ICU and Acute care, and Houston Hospice for all their care and love during this difficult time.
