Jimmie Lehon Welsh, 84, of Brazoria passed away on January 14, 2023. He was born October 13, 1938 to Don Welsh and Grace (Welsh) Stapleton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Melvina Welsh; brothers, Emmit, Jack and Fred Welsh; sisters, Kathleen Maddox and Irene Williams; and granddaughter, Kelsea Brown.
He is survived by his daughter, Tammy Brown; grandson, Steven Brown; granddaughter, Kailey Brown; great-grandsons, Kaiden, Kaylor, Korbin and Colton; sister, Bonnie Kisiah (Johnny); sister-in-law, Patsy Langlinais; brothers-in-law, Marvin Ringo (Darlene) and Larry Ringo (Patricia); many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jimmie was born in Palacios and lived many places but he decided to make Brazoria home. He was honorably discharged from the Army. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, raising his livestock and working on small motors.
He was proud of his home, loved his family, never met a stranger and was always ready to help anyone in need. He taught his family to believe in God and live by God’s word. He will be missed every day but will live in our hearts forever.
Graveside services will be Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Cedar Lawn of Haven Rest Cemetery in West Columbia, Texas.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 18, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Jackie Welsh and her mother Louise for the love and care they gave Jimmie.
Please visit our website at www.dixonfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to the family.
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.
