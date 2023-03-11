Jimmy Lee Moore

Jim was born on May 2, 1935, to Roy and Ethel Moore in Mineola, Texas. He went to a two room country school and then to middle and high school in Van, Texas. Jim played all the sports available and was especially talented in tennis. He received a scholarship in tennis to East Texas College in Commerce, Texas. One day when he was a senior, he was sitting in a swing on the porch of the women’s dorm watching the girls go by. He said to his friend, “I am going to marry that girl”. Jim and Elizabeth Ann Speegle married March 15, 1959 and were married for 63 years.
He was drafted into the Army for three years. After being discharged from the Army, he taught high school English, Speech, and Debate, and was the Debate Team Coach. His debate teams won many trophies. He loved teaching, the students and the debate teams. He taught for 30 years at Brazosport Independent School System.
He and Elizabeth lived in Lake Jackson for 40 years and had one son, Steven; and two grandsons, Coby and Jacob; and one great-granddaughter, Gwendolynn. He loved being with them!
Jim and Elizabeth retired and moved to Meadowlakes, Texas. Jim enjoyed golf, fishing, the Church of Christ and taking care of the food pantry for the last 21 years.
Funeral Service is scheduled for Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the Marble Falls Church of Christ, 711 Broadway, Marble Falls, Texas. Burial will follow at Lakeland Hills Memorial Park, Burnet, Texas.
