Jimmy Vance Wright

November 20, 1929 – January 30, 2023

Jimmy V., 93, passed away at his home January 30, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Mid Wright; daughter, Terry Wright; grandson, Kevin Nettles; and son-in-law, Ben Thompson.

He is survived by daughter, Debby Thompson; son, Steve Wright (wife, Kim); seven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great- great-grandchildren.

He had many, many friends and family members and so many stories over the years that made us laugh. He was loved by everybody that knew him and will be dearly missed.

The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.
