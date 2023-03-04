Joan Marie Matocha Bennett, age 70, of Freeport, Texas passed away peacefully on Monday, February 27, 2023.
Joan was born on April 4, 1952. in Freeport, Texas. to the late, Lydia Julia Matocha, her beloved mother, and Ignac “Ike” Rudolf Matocha, her beloved father. Known by many as “Joanie” — she lived a fulfilling life, dedicating herself to her family and friends. Joan will be remembered for her kind heart, infectious smile, strength and resiliency, and unwavering love for those around her.
She was a devoted and proud mother and survived by her sons, Richard “Ricky” Clarence Bennett II, Terry Wayne Bennett, James “Jimmy” D. Bennett, and Steven Carl Bennett; and daughters-in-law, Rachel Lin Bennett and Jennifer Jean Bennett. She was also a loving grandmother to Lily Ann Marie Bennett, Lydia Jean Bennett, Richard “Trip” Clarence Bennett III, and Rose “Rosie” Elizabeth Bennett, who will love and cherish her memory forever.
A visitation for Joan will be held Monday, March 6, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Restwood Funeral Home, 1038 W. Plantation Dr, Clute, Texas 77531. A funeral service will occur Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea, 1019 West 6th Street, Freeport, Texas, 77541, followed by a graveside service at Restwood Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Bennett, Jimmy Bennett, Sonny Matocha, Michael Matocha, Brice Pate, Chaz Cobb.
