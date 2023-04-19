JoAnn Lois Mitchell, age 80, of Angleton passed away on April 13, 2023 at her home with her family by her side.
JoAnn was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on October 24, 1942, to Louis and Geraldine (Lewis) Lang. At the age of three, her family moved to Lubbock, Texas where she was raised. She attended Texas Tech University and graduated with a teaching degree. It was while candy striping at a hospital in Lubbock that she met the love of her life, Thomas Mitchell. They wed on January 22, 1966, in Lubbock.
JoAnn and Thomas made their life in Angleton. JoAnn raised three sons while working as a preschool teacher and director for the Methodist Day School. She was active in soccer, boy scouts, and band boosters as she devoted her heart to her family.
Later in life she had the joy of becoming a grandmother. She spent many summers taking her grandsons on adventures around Angleton. They made memories that will always be held dear by her family.
JoAnn loved the outdoors. She loved flowers, frogs, and butterflies. She loved her community and enjoyed a stroll through Market Days shopping and finding treasures. She loved a good crime drama or cooking show. Her family can attest that she had many cookbooks and cooking magazines, and she never met a kitchen gadget that she didn’t enjoy! She spent her life building a home filled with love for her family and friends.
JoAnn is preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Geraldine Lang; and her sister Janice Phelps.
She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Thomas Mitchell; children, Wilson Mitchell, Chad Mitchell and wife, Steffani, and Ryan Mitchell. She also has four grandchildren, Henry Mitchell, Maxwell Mitchell, Cormac Mitchell, and Ella Mitchell.
Her family will treasure her memory and carry forth all of the love she instilled within them.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Palms Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Palms Funeral Home with Deacon David Bowman officiating. Interment will follow at Angleton Cemetery.
